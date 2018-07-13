Providing Exposure to the Cannabis Sector

Samuel Masucci is Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Exchange Traded Managers Group, LLC. Mr. Masucci has more than 25 years’ experience in investment banking, structured product development, sales and trading. In the last five years, he founded ETF Managers Group — ETFMG — to revolutionize the exchange-traded fund marketplace. Mr. Masucci 's leadership has already led to the successful launch of 14 funds and $2 billion in assets. His unique approach to the ETF go-to-market process and post-launch management is setting the bar in this quickly evolving industry. Prior to ETFMG, he has held senior positions at Bear Stearns, UBS, SBC Warburg and Merrill Lynch, and has a proven track record of creating, building and managing businesses for the issuance, sales and trading of: ETFs, index products, commodity products, hedge funds, ABS and OTC structured products in the U.S. and Europe. He has significant experience in asset management product sales to institutional investors, including pension funds, consultants, insurance companies and hedge funds as well as to broker/dealer networks and RIAs. Profile Jason Wilson is President of Budding Equity Asset Management, Inc., and Partner of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. As President of Budding Equity Asset Management, Inc., Mr. Wilson is responsible for all facets of its business, including the development of cannabis-focused investment themes. He brings a unique blend of business acumen, experience and a track record of bringing hard-to-access asset classes to market. Budding Equity partnered with Exchange Traded Managers Group to launch the Alternative Harvest ETF. Profile

TWST: Can you first describe your firm and generally how it operates in regard to ETFs?

Mr. Masucci: ETF Managers Group issues, operates and