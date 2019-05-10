Providing Exposure to Consumer Debt Through Short Structured Products

Henry Song, CFA, is Portfolio Manager of Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. He is Portfolio Manager of the Diamond Hill Short Duration Total Return and Core Bond strategies. He has been with Diamond Hill since 2016. Before that, he was a portfolio manager with JPMorgan Asset Management. Mr. Song earned his CFA in 2009 following the receipt of his BBA from the University of Michigan. Profile

Word count: 3,408

TWST: Can you introduce us briefly to the strategy that you wanted to discuss today?

Mr. Song: The Diamond Hill Short Duration Total Return