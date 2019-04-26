Providing Diversification and an Opportunity to Exceed Market Returns

Robert S. Bacarella is Founder and Chairman of Monetta Financial Services, Inc., a registered investment adviser founded in 1984, and he has served as the Portfolio Manager or Co-Manager of the Monetta Fund and the Monetta Core Growth Fund — formerly the Monetta Young Investor Fund — since the funds’ inceptions. Before founding Monetta, Mr. Bacarella spent over 15 years with Borg-Warner Corporation, including in the role of Director-Pension Fund Investments. He received his bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from St. Joseph’s College and his MBA from Roosevelt University. Profile

Word count: 4,009

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Bacarella: Monetta Financial Services was established in 1984. And it's a boutique registered