Providing Consistent, Stable Returns Over the Long Term

Ann Miletti is Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Team Lead for the PMV equity team at Wells Fargo Asset Management — WFAM. Ms. Miletti joined WFAM from Strong Capital Management. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager, she served as an equity research analyst. Ms. Miletti earned a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Profile
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?
Ms. Miletti: Sure. Wells Fargo Asset Management has more than 25 specialized investment