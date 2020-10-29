The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> October 29, 2020

Providing a Path Forward Through Uncertainty with a Hedged Equity Approach

Swan, Randy
Randy Swan is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Lead Portfolio Manager of Swan Global Investments and the creator of the proprietary Defined Risk Strategy — DRS. Before founding the firm, Mr. Swan was a senior manager for KPMG’s Financial Services Group, primarily working with risk management and insurance providers as a tax consultant. Mr. Swan has been featured in publications such as Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Morningstar, Investor’s Business Daily and more, and has been a frequent speaker at industry conferences, including the Options Industry Council’s Wealth Summit and the Alternative Investment Summit. He serves on the Advisory Leadership Council of the Options Industry Council — OIC. Mr. Swan is a 1990 graduate of the University of Texas with a master’s degree in professional accounting. Profile
Word count: 2,369

TWST: We spoke about three years ago, and I appreciate you taking time for an update. If you wouldn't mind, refresh our memories with a snapshot of your business in

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)
Interview with the CEO: American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)
Interview with the President and CEO: MakerBot Industries, LLC
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking for Attractively Valued and Fundamentally Strong Small Caps
Participating in Thematics with Inflation-Hedged Assets
Customizing Sustainable Investing Portfolios to Align with Investors’ Values
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Manufacturers Benefit from Waves of Innovation
Aerospace and Defense Is a Tale of Two Cities in the Current Environment
Industrial Sector Expected to Have Three or Four Tailwinds in 2021
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 