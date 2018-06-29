Protecting Over the Long Term with a Balanced, Fundamental Approach

Thomas J. Sudyka Jr., CFA, is President and a Portfolio Manager at Lawson Kroeker Investment Management, Inc. He is responsible for ensuring the firm’s adherence to its core investment philosophy, managing portfolios and communicating closely with clients. Mr. Sudyka was a portfolio manager for several global investment management companies prior to joining Lawson Kroeker in 1999. His investment decisions are guided by his 30-plus years of investment experience. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Sudyka: Lawson Kroeker is a 30-year-old, primarily separately managed account firm