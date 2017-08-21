Preserving Wealth by Avoiding the Permanent Impairment of Capital

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 21, 2017
TWST: Let’s start with some general background on First Eagle, a snapshot of the firm’s history and its business today.
Kimball Brooker Jr. is Deputy Head of the Global Value Team and a Portfolio Manager for the Global, Overseas and U.S. Value Funds at First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. In addition, he was named Portfolio Manager of the Global Income Builder Fund in 2016. Mr. Brooker joined First Eagle Investment Management, LLC in January 2009 as a senior research analyst covering banks, financial services and holding companies. Previously, he was the Chief Investment Officer of Corsair Capital. He began his career in 1992 as a financial analyst at Lazard Freres. In 1994, he joined J.P. Morgan as an associate in the Investment Banking Department’s Corsair private equity funds. He was named Chief Investment Officer of Corsair Capital and Managing Director in 2005. Mr. Brooker earned his B.A. from Yale University and his MBA from Harvard University. Profile
Sean Slein, CFA, is Co-Head of the High Yield Team and Portfolio Manager of the First Eagle High Yield and Global Income Builder Funds at First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. He joined First Eagle Investment Management in October 2011. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Slein was a portfolio manager of the Dwight High Yield strategy at Dwight Asset Management Company, LLC, where he focused on high yield opportunities in the forest products/packaging, transportation and services sectors. Previously, he spent two years as a fixed income analyst in the private placement department of Allstate Insurance Company. Mr. Slein began his career on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as an options strategist with Discount Corporation of New York Futures. He received his B.A. from the University of Notre Dame and his MBA from the University of Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Profile
Mr. Brooker: First Eagle Investment