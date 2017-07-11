The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> July 11, 2017

Preserving Capital with a Focus on Quality and Value

Teal, Eric
Eric Teal is the Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of Queens Oak Advisors. He has overall responsibility for the firm’s investment strategy and results. As Chief Compliance Officer, Mr. Teal is also responsible for the firm’s adherence to all compliance standards. Additionally, Mr. Teal helps oversee the strategic direction and growth of the firm. Earlier, he worked at First Citizens Bank and Evergreen Investments. Mr. Teal received an MBA from the University of Memphis and a degree in economics and international studies from Rhodes College. He is President of the Alumni Executive Board for Rhodes College and Chairman of the board at UNC-TV. Profile
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Teal: The firm is an asset manager that's focused on managing investments for high net worth individuals

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Director: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ISR)
Interview with the Chairman, CEO and Founder: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Allocating to Developing Markets for Diversification and Higher Expected Returns
Combining Bottom-Up Fundamental Analysis with a Quantitative Overlay
Looking for Sustainable Growth in Emerging Markets
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Positive Fundamental Outlook on Medical Devices and Equipment Companies
Strong Setup for Medical Device Companies
Semiconductor Stocks Delivering More Profitability
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This