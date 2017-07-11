Preserving Capital with a Focus on Quality and Value

Eric Teal is the Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of Queens Oak Advisors. He has overall responsibility for the firm’s investment strategy and results. As Chief Compliance Officer, Mr. Teal is also responsible for the firm’s adherence to all compliance standards. Additionally, Mr. Teal helps oversee the strategic direction and growth of the firm. Earlier, he worked at First Citizens Bank and Evergreen Investments. Mr. Teal received an MBA from the University of Memphis and a degree in economics and international studies from Rhodes College. He is President of the Alumni Executive Board for Rhodes College and Chairman of the board at UNC-TV. Profile

Mr. Teal: The firm is an asset manager that's focused on managing investments for high net worth individuals