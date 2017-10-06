Preserving and Growing Capital with High-Quality Growth Companies

Christopher Tsai is President and Chief Investment Officer of Tsai Capital Corporation, a global equity manager headquartered in New York City. He founded the company in 1997 and serves as Chairperson of the firm’s advisory committee. Tsai Capital is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Mr. Tsai seeks long-term investments in businesses Tsai Capital believes are high-quality, growth companies that offer significant upside potential and a margin of safety at the time of purchase. His research-intensive, fundamental and long-term approach to investing has created significant wealth for his investors. Through Tsai Ventures, the seed and early-stage venture capital arm of Tsai Capital Corporation, Mr. Tsai invests in private companies and helps to build relationships for entrepreneurs. Mr. Tsai is a member of the board of directors of untapt inc. and is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and the New York Society of Security Analysts. Mr. Tsai was retained by Paul Hastings LLP, a leading international law firm, to provide expert assistance with the analysis of publicly traded equity securities. Mr. Tsai has been profiled in numerous financial publications, including Barron’s, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Financial Planning, Investment Advisor magazine, Private Asset Management and The Wall Street Transcript. He has also been interviewed on Bloomberg Radio, China Money Network, Fox Business Network, TheStreet.com TV and Yahoo Finance Live. Mr. Tsai has contributed to Investment & Pensions Europe about investing in art as an alternative asset class. He is also the author of Back Door to China, a Worth magazine article about investing in contemporary Chinese art, a Fundweb article about the importance of maintaining portfolio exposure to Asia’s growing middle class and a Wealth Management magazine article about investing in durable, long-term trends. Prior to forming Tsai Capital, Mr. Tsai was an equity research analyst at Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc.; John A. Levin & Co., Inc.; and Gabelli Asset Management. He began his career in finance at a young age, working for his late father, distinguished financier, fund manager and philanthropist, Gerald Tsai Jr., analyzing investment opportunities for the Tsai family and family foundation. Mr. Tsai has been a benefactor of numerous museums and cultural institutions, both nationally and internationally, including the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, The Jewish Museum, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Serpentine Gallery Pavilion, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the World Monuments Fund. Mr. Tsai received a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy and international politics from Middlebury College, where he is a member of the Middlebury College Arts Council and previously served as a Young Alumni Advisor. Profile

Mr. Tsai: Sure. I founded Tsai Capital back in 1997. We are a registered investment adviser