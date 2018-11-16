Positively Impacting Society Through Investments in West Africa

Danladi Verheijen is the Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Verod Capital Management. Prior to founding Verod, Mr. Verheijen held roles at Citibank Nigeria, Ocean and Oil Holdings and at McKinsey & Company. He received an MBA from Harvard Business School, an M.S. in engineering economic systems and operations research from Stanford University and a B.S. in electrical engineering from Calvin College. He is a director of Rotoprint, Niyya Food and Drinks, Shaldag and UTL Trust Management Services. Mr. Verheijen also sits on the board of the African Venture Capital Association, or AVCA, and the Private Equity and Venture Capital Association of Nigeria, or PEVCAN. He was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2014. Profile

Word count: 3,470

TWST: What is Verod Capital Management?

Mr. Verheijen: So first of all, thank you for having me. Really appreciate it. Verod Capital