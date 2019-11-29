Positive on Gold and Expecting Higher Prices in 2020

Michael Curran is a Managing Director with Beacon Securities, where he has been a Mining Research Analyst for over five years. Prior to joining Beacon, he held similar roles over his 24-year career with RBC, CIBC, Merrill Lynch Canada and Midland Walwyn. Mr. Curran is a geologist, having graduated with a B.S. in geology and chemistry from Carleton University in Ottawa and an M.S. in mineral exploration from the Royal School of Mines in London, U.K. Profile

Word count: 2,803

TWST: Please start with an overview of your coverage.

Mr. Curran: Yes, basically our primary coverage is on small-cap precious metals; that's