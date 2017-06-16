The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> June 16, 2017

Positive Fundamental Outlook on Medical Devices and Equipment Companies

Mishan, Matthew
Matthew Mishan, CFA, is Vice President, Equity Research Analyst with KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. Mr. Mishan’s research coverage is focused on medical products and life science tools. Prior to his promotion to Senior Analyst, Mr. Mishan worked in equity research product management for KBCM. Before that, he was a Research Associate on KBCM’s automotive team for several years. Previous professional experience includes various roles in the financial services industry in Miami. Mr. Mishan earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in finance and management from the University of Florida in Gainesville, as well as a Master of Business Administration in finance and capital markets from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University in Atlanta. Profile
TWST: Can you tell the readers anything about how your coverage might have changed since the last time we spoke?

Mr. Mishan: I now cover what are called the CDMOs,

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Director: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ISR)
Interview with the Chairman, CEO and Founder: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Stable Japanese Companies for the Long Term
Looking at Discounted Cash Flow, Insider Buying and Other Factors
Investing with a Concentrated, High-Quality Growth Approach
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Positive Fundamental Outlook on Medical Devices and Equipment Companies
Strong Setup for Medical Device Companies
Semiconductor Stocks Delivering More Profitability
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This