Positioning Investments for a Late-Cycle Economic Environment

Charles E. Rinehart, CFA, CAIA, is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Johnson Investment Counsel, Inc. Mr. Rinehart has been with Johnson Investment Counsel since 2007. He is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati’s Kolodzik Business Scholars program. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Rinehart: Yes. Johnson is a registered investment adviser. We were founded in 1965,