Picking the Best Stocks by Covering the Entire Capital Structure

Eric Green, CFA, is Senior Managing Partner, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager at Penn Capital Management Company, Inc. Mr. Green began his career at Penn Capital in July 1997. As Director of Research, Mr. Green is responsible for guiding the firm’s day-to-day research process. He also serves as the Portfolio Manager for Penn Capital’s small-cap and midcap equity strategies and chairs Penn Capital’s equity strategy committee. Prior to joining Penn Capital, he gained experience with the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Royal Bank of Scotland, and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission where he served as a financial analyst in the Division of Investment Management. Mr. Green is also Vice Chairman of the board of directors for the Anti-Defamation League — ADL — Mid-Atlantic Region, and Co-Chairman of the ADL's 2018 Walk Against Hate. He received a BSBA, cum laude, from American University and received an MBA from the Yale School of Management. Profile

Mr. Green: Sure. Penn Capital Management is a $4.5 billion boutique investment firm. About two-thirds of our