Pharma M&A Activity Expected to Return in 2021

Kevin Kedra is a Research Analyst with G.research, formerly Gabelli & Company. He joined Gabelli Securities in 2005 as a research analyst covering the health care industry. He now covers animal health, biotech and pharma for G.research. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania where he received a B.S.E. in bioengineering. Profile

Word count: 3,912

TWST: Are there any specific subsectors or companies that you follow?

Mr. Kedra: There's a specific list of companies in my coverage.