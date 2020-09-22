The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> September 21, 2020

Pharma M&A Activity Expected to Return in 2021

Kedra, Kevin
Kevin Kedra is a Research Analyst with G.research, formerly Gabelli & Company. He joined Gabelli Securities in 2005 as a research analyst covering the health care industry. He now covers animal health, biotech and pharma for G.research. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania where he received a B.S.E. in bioengineering. Profile
Word count: 3,912

TWST: Are there any specific subsectors or companies that you follow?

Mr. Kedra: There's a specific list of companies in my coverage.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)
Interview with the CEO: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR)
Interview with the CEO and the Chairman: Abivax (OTCMKTS:AAVXF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Considering an Investment’s Downside Risk First
Using an Exchange-Traded Fund to Invest in Infectious Disease
Looking for Stocks with Higher Earnings and Lower Liquidity
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Pharma M&A Activity Expected to Return in 2021
Off-Pricers Poised to Take Share as Department Stores Shrink
Retail Winners Include Categories of Choice and Strong Digital Businesses
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 