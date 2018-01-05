Payment Processing Companies Benefiting from Secular Credit Card Growth

Stephen Biggar is Director of Financial Institutions Research of Argus Research Company. Mr. Biggar is responsible for coverage of large global banks and domestic credit card companies at Argus Research Company. He has covered financial services stocks for more than 20 years. He is also a member of the Argus Investment Policy Committee and Senior Portfolio Group, and frequently appears in print and broadcast media discussing the equity markets. Previously, he was the Global Director of Equity Research for S&P Capital IQ. He holds a degree in economics from Rutgers University. Profile

Mr. Biggar: I would characterize it as the U.S.-based