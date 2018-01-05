The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> January 5, 2018

Payment Processing Companies Benefiting from Secular Credit Card Growth

Biggar, Stephen
Stephen Biggar is Director of Financial Institutions Research of Argus Research Company. Mr. Biggar is responsible for coverage of large global banks and domestic credit card companies at Argus Research Company. He has covered financial services stocks for more than 20 years. He is also a member of the Argus Investment Policy Committee and Senior Portfolio Group, and frequently appears in print and broadcast media discussing the equity markets. Previously, he was the Global Director of Equity Research for S&P Capital IQ. He holds a degree in economics from Rutgers University. Profile
TWST: For those who are unfamiliar with you, what is your coverage, and is it confined to the U.S.?

Mr. Biggar: I would characterize it as the U.S.-based

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Director, President and CEO: Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB)
Interview with the President and CEO: Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)
Interview with the President & CEO and CFO & Treasurer: Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Biotech Companies with Free Cash Flow and a Research Focus
Looking for Predictable Companies That Have Weathered Multiple Cycles
Identifying Potential Investments by Focusing on Insider Activity
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Most Signals are Positive for the Banking Sector in 2018
Bullish on Private Equity Companies Due to Credit Business Growth
Payment Processing Companies Benefiting from Secular Credit Card Growth
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 