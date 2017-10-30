Patiently Holding Undervalued Stocks Through Thick and Thin

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> October 30, 2017
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?
John Buckingham is AFAM Capital, Inc.’s Chief Investment Officer and has served as the firm’s Director of Research since 1989 and Chief Portfolio Manager since 1990. He leads a team that scrutinizes hundreds of stocks for money management clients and newsletter subscribers to The Prudent Speculator investment newsletter, of which he is the Editor. He is equally resolute in his management of Al Frank’s proprietary mutual funds. Mr. Buckingham has been a part of AFAM since 1987 and is one of the company’s largest shareholders. Mr. Buckingham graduated magna cum laude from the University of Southern California in 1987 with a B.S. degree in computer science and a minor in business administration. Profile
Mr. Buckingham: Well, our firm is an equity manager, established in 1977 by a gentleman named Al Frank, hence