Pandemic Forces Retailers to Focus on Profits Over Sales

Simeon Siegel is a Managing Director and Senior Analyst at BMO Capital Markets specializing in retail and e-commerce. He started his career at Goldman Sachs and worked at JPMorgan and Nomura | Instinet. He is a regular guest on CNBC and is frequently quoted across the media. He received a B.A. degree in economics and philosophy from Columbia University and is a CFA charterholder. He is on the boards of Read Ahead and the Hebrew Free Loan Society and is Vice Chair of the UJA Luxury Division. Profile

Word count: 3,600

TWST: Can you tell us about your coverage areas?

Mr. Siegel: I cover the retail and services sector at BMO Capital Markets. I cover between 25