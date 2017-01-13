Owning Out-of-Favor Companies with the Ability to Exceed Expectations

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 13, 2017
TWST: What is the history of the Sound Shore Fund, and why did you decide to establish the fund?
Harry Burn III, MBA, CFA, is Co-Chairman, Investment Committee and Portfolio Manager of Sound Shore Management, Inc. Mr. Burn founded the firm in 1978. He previously was at Chase Investment Counsel. Mr. Burn graduated from the University of Virginia, Colgate Darden Graduate Business School. Profile
Mayo T. Smith is Head of Client Service at Sound Shore Management, Inc. Mr. Smith joined the firm in 2014. Previously, he was employed by Breeden Capital Management. Mr. Smith graduated from Muhlenberg College. Profile
Mr. Burn: I was working for Chase Investment Counsel, a value