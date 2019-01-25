Overall Backdrop is Constructive for Energy in 2019

Noah Barrett is a Research Analyst at Janus Henderson Investors and lead on the firm’s energy and utilities research team. Prior to joining Janus in 2015, he served as Vice President with Institutional Capital LLC, specializing in analysis and stock recommendations for the energy and transportation sectors. Mr. Barrett’s experience also includes working as an equity research analyst with Fiduciary Management Associates LLC and as an associate in the credit risk management department at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Barrett received his Bachelor of Arts in economics from Boston College, where he graduated cum laude. He holds an MBA, with concentrations in finance, accounting and economics, from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He also completed the General Course at the London School of Economics. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 15 years of financial industry experience. Profile

Word count: 3,072

TWST: Please refresh our memory on your coverage universe and research approach, particularly as it relates to oil and gas equities.

Mr. Barrett: