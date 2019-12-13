Outperforming Over a Full Market Cycle with Less Volatility

Jason Benowitz, CFA, joined Roosevelt Investments in 2009 as a Securities Analyst, was promoted to Portfolio Manager in 2011 and to Senior Portfolio Manager in 2013. Prior to Roosevelt, Mr. Benowitz was a principal at Druker Capital, a long/short hedge fund manager, and a vice president in the U.S. Equity Research Group at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He was also an investment banking analyst at Merrill Lynch. Mr. Benowitz received a B.A. in computer science from Harvard University and an MBA in finance and accounting from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Palmer Scholar. Profile

TWST: Could you please introduce yourself?

Mr. Benowitz: My name is Jason Benowitz. I am a senior portfolio manager at Roosevelt Investments.