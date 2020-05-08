The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> May 8, 2020

Optimistic That Insurance Companies Will Perform Well Over Time

Newsome, J. Paul
J. Paul Newsome, CFA, is a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Piper Sandler Companies. Previously, he was a managing director and the Senior Insurance Analyst in the research department of Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. Before that, he was Vice President and the Senior Property-Casualty Insurance Company Research Analyst at A.G. Edwards and at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Newsome has worked in or covered the insurance industry for over 20 years. Prior to Lehman Brothers, he worked at Dain in Minneapolis, and Oppenheimer and Company. Mr. Newsome has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics from St. Olaf College, a master’s degree in accounting from New England College and a master’s degree in economics from Iowa State University. Profile
Word count: 3,148

TWST: Can you tell me about what you cover?

Mr. Newsome: I cover primarily property/casualty insurance companies, companies like

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and President: Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO and the President: Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC)
Interview with the President: Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Helping Clients Achieve Goals Through Structured Notes
Dynamically Managing the Risk Profiles of Client Accounts
Looking for the Best Growth Opportunities Globally
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Base Metal Prices Significantly Impacted by the Pandemic
Canadian Life and P&C Insurance Companies Have Strong Capital Positions
Optimistic That Insurance Companies Will Perform Well Over Time
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 