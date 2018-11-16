The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 16, 2018

Obtaining Sensible Returns with a Disciplined Methodology

Johnson, Hugh
Hugh Johnson is Chairman, Chief Investment Officer and a member of the Investment Strategy Committee at Hugh Johnson Advisors. Mr. Johnson’s work on the U.S. economy and financial markets guides the firm’s investment strategy. He joined First Albany Corporation in 1978 after serving as Executive Vice President of Hugh Johnson & Company, Inc. Mr. Johnson has more than 40 years of investment experience. Profile
Word count: 3,447

TWST: Could you please introduce yourself?

Mr. Johnson: I’m Hugh Johnson, the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Hugh Johnson

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)
Interview with the CEO and the President and Chairman: NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)
Interview with the CEO: Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Generating Cash Flow Through High-Quality Fixed Income
Using a Thematic, Bottom-Up Approach to Invest in Global Financial Services
Positively Impacting Society Through Investments in West Africa
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Clinical Trial Readouts on the Horizon for NASH Monotherapies
A Favorable Future for Today’s Leaner, More Data-Driven Biotechs
Gene Therapy Companies with Better Clinical Data and Benefits Likely to Do Well
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 