Obtaining Sensible Returns with a Disciplined Methodology

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 16, 2018
Hugh Johnson is Chairman, Chief Investment Officer and a member of the Investment Strategy Committee at Hugh Johnson Advisors. Mr. Johnson’s work on the U.S. economy and financial markets guides the firm’s investment strategy. He joined First Albany Corporation in 1978 after serving as Executive Vice President of Hugh Johnson & Company, Inc. Mr. Johnson has more than 40 years of investment experience. Profile
Word count: 3,447
TWST: Could you please introduce yourself?
Mr. Johnson: I’m Hugh Johnson, the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Hugh Johnson