The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> April 30, 2021

Niche SMID-Caps Can Stay on Course in an Unpredictable Economy

Baker, Bill
Bill Baker, CFA, is Founder and Portfolio Manager at Gaineswood Investment Management, Inc. He founded the predecessor firm, GARP Research Corporation, in late 1995 after gaining portfolio management experience by managing in excess of $100 million for nine years. Mr. Baker has performed investment management and research for over 30 years. Mr. Baker was a portfolio management professional at Oppenheimer Mutual Funds for nearly five years, managing stock investing for several funds totaling over $500 million. One of these funds, Oppenheimer Asset Allocation, was awarded Morningstar’s 5-Star mutual fund rating in November 1990 shortly before he left the firm. Subsequently, he joined Reich & Tang as one of four portfolio investment managers until founding Gaineswood. He received an MBA from the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth College and a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He wrote “Endless Money: The Moral Hazards of Socialism” which John Wiley & Sons published in 2009. Profile
Word count: 2,525

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Baker: The firm was founded in 1995. And we’ve had a good GIPS-compliant record going back to

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR)
Interview with the CEO and Chairman: Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)
Interview with the President and CEO: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Deeper ESG Analysis Finds Overlooked Innovators and Climate Leaders
Niche SMID-Caps Can Stay on Course in an Unpredictable Economy
Tailwinds Lift Outdoor Advertising, Sales Tax Software Industries
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
IT Services Companies Gain From Push Toward Digital Transformation
IT Services, Fintech Headed Toward Pre-COVID-Level Growth Rates
Work-From-Anywhere Trend Shapes Business Software Landscape
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 