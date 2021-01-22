The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> Analyst Interviews >> January 22, 2021

New Green Energy Standards Spur Utility Infrastructure Investment

Winter, Timothy
Timothy Winter, CFA, is a portfolio manager of The Gabelli Utilities Fund, The Gabelli Utilities Trust, The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust, and the Love Our People and Planet ETF and a research analyst covering the utilities industry for GAMCO Investors, Inc. He joined the firm in 2009 and has over 25 years of industry experience. Previously he served over 15 years as research analyst covering utilities at AG Edwards, as well as Jesup & Lamont and SM Research. Mr. Winter has received numerous awards and recognition for his work in the industry. He was a three-time All-Star Wall Street Journal winner and five time ranked number-one Electric Utility Team by Institutional Investor. In 2018 he received Thomson Reuter’s U.S. Analyst Award and was ranked the number-one stock picker in the electric utility sector and water utility sector and number two in the gas utility sector. Mr. Winter holds a B.A. in economics from Rollins College and an MBA in finance from Notre Dame. He is a CFA charterholder. Profile
Word count: 2,454

TWST: Please start with some background about Gabelli, and your coverage related to the alternative energy space.

Mr. Winter: GAMCO Investors

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)
Interview with the President and CEO: Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)
Interview with the CFO: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking Beneath the Surface to Find Unique ESG Prospects
Investing in the Lesser Known Leads to Advantages in High Yield
Factoring Relative Yield Into Buy/Sell Discipline
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Solid Waste Industry Is Right-Sized and Generating Quality Returns
Capacity Growth in Renewables Expected to Resume After COVID Slowdown
Get in on the Renewables Rally with Regulated Electric Utilities
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 