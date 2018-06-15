New End Markets Emerging for the Semiconductor Sector

John Pitzer is a Managing Director, Global Technology Strategist, Technology Sector Head and Semiconductor Analyst for Credit Suisse Group. Mr. Pitzer joined the group in March 2000, and until the end of 2005, was the Semiconductor Capital Equipment Analyst. Institutional Investor ranked him number two Analyst for semiconductor capital equipment in 2005 and 2004, number one Analyst for 2003 and 2002, and runner-up in 2001. Mr. Pitzer has also held either the number one or number two ranking from 2002 to 2005 in the Greenwich polls. Prior to joining Credit Suisse Group, Mr. Pitzer was Vice President and Semiconductor Capital Equipment Analyst at Prudential Volpe Technology Group. Additionally, he was an Analyst at Deutsche Bank Alex. Brown and Needham & Company, LLC, covering companies in the semiconductor, semiconductor capital equipment and contract manufacturing industries. Mr. Pitzer holds a B.A. from Harvard University. Profile

Word count: 3,899

TWST: Please start with a brief overview of your coverage, and tell us how things have changed since we spoke a year or two ago.

Mr.