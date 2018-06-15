The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> Analyst Interviews >> June 15, 2018

New End Markets Emerging for the Semiconductor Sector

Pitzer, John
John Pitzer is a Managing Director, Global Technology Strategist, Technology Sector Head and Semiconductor Analyst for Credit Suisse Group. Mr. Pitzer joined the group in March 2000, and until the end of 2005, was the Semiconductor Capital Equipment Analyst. Institutional Investor ranked him number two Analyst for semiconductor capital equipment in 2005 and 2004, number one Analyst for 2003 and 2002, and runner-up in 2001. Mr. Pitzer has also held either the number one or number two ranking from 2002 to 2005 in the Greenwich polls. Prior to joining Credit Suisse Group, Mr. Pitzer was Vice President and Semiconductor Capital Equipment Analyst at Prudential Volpe Technology Group. Additionally, he was an Analyst at Deutsche Bank Alex. Brown and Needham & Company, LLC, covering companies in the semiconductor, semiconductor capital equipment and contract manufacturing industries. Mr. Pitzer holds a B.A. from Harvard University. Profile
Word count: 3,899

TWST: Please start with a brief overview of your coverage, and tell us how things have changed since we spoke a year or two ago.

Mr.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Co-Founder, President and CEO: Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOTS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Integrated Device Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI)
Interview with the CEO: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Solving High Fees and Suboptimal Structures with Innovative ETFs
Investing in Companies with Unique and In-Demand Products and Services
Looking at a Company’s Fundamentals from a Long-Term Perspective
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Bullish on Semiconductors in 2018 as the Growth Rate Remains Healthy
Electronic Content Makes Big Push in Automotive and Industrial Markets
New End Markets Emerging for the Semiconductor Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 