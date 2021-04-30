New Economy Investing: Targeting Digital and Service-Based Companies

Irwin Michael, CFA, is President and Portfolio Manager at I.A. Michael Investment Counsel/ABC Funds. Previously, he worked at Hodgson Roberton Laing & Company, Morgan Stanley Canada Limited, and Beutel Goodman & Co. He was a director of the Toronto Society of Financial Analysts and is a former vice president of the Toronto Futures Exchange. He is a graduate of McGill University and received an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Profile Ryan Michael, CFA, is a Senior Research Analyst at ABC Funds. He graduated from the University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management. Profile Harlan Michael, CFA, is a Senior Research Analyst at ABC Funds. He graduated from the University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management. Profile Brandon Michael, CMT (Chartered Market Technician), is the Director of Technical Analysis at ABC Funds. He graduated from Western University with a degree in management and organizational studies. Profile

Word count: 3,501

TWST: Could you give an overview on ABC Funds?

Mr. Irwin Michael: Sure. I’m the founder, CEO and Senior Portfolio Manager of I.A. Michael