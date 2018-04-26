The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> April 26, 2018

Negative Sentiment in Retail Weighing Down Shopping Center REITs

Lykins, Jim
Jim Lykins is a Vice President and Research Analyst at D.A. Davidson & Co. and joined the company in November 2015 to expand coverage of the real estate sector, focusing on retail. Previously, he was the Acquisitions Manager at Whitestone REIT, a publicly traded retail REIT based in Houston. Prior to that, he spent 14 years at Hilliard Lyons, including 12 years in equity research covering utilities and two years in investment banking focusing on REITs. Mr. Lykins was named Thomson Reuters’ “Top Stock Picker” in Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts in 2017. He holds an MBA from Bellarmine College and a BBA in finance from the University of Kentucky. Profile
TWST: Let’s start with a snapshot of your coverage universe and anything you feel sets your research or approach apart from other REIT analysts.

Mr. Lykins: I

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)
Interview with the President and CEO: Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)
Interview with the CEO: VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking for Undervalued Companies with the Ability to Grow At or Above the GDP
Actively Managing a Diversified Portfolio of Small-Cap Companies
Looking for Both Growth and Income in Small-Cap and Midcap Names
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Negative Sentiment in Retail Weighing Down Shopping Center REITs
Interest Rates Directly Impact Demand in Real Estate Subsectors
Despite Dividends, REITs Struggle to Attract Investor Attention
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 