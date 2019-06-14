Mobile and Data Center End Markets Have Turned Cold

Technology >> Analyst Interviews >> June 14, 2019
Hamed Khorsand is an Analyst at BWS Financial Inc., which he founded in 2000. At first, the firm published a weekly newsletter and then managed money for individuals. His research focus led to BWS to purely providing equity research. He graduated from University of Southern California. He is a board member of the Securities Traders of Los Angeles — STALA — and Valley Cultural Center. Profile
Word count: 2,662
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm and your title there?
Mr. Khorsand: I am the Analyst here. BWS is an independent