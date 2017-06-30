The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 30, 2017

Mitigating Downside Risk and Adding to the Overall Return

Cortez, Ricardo
Ricardo Cortez, CIMA, is Co-Chief Executive Officer of Broadmark Asset Management LLC. He is responsible for the management of Broadmark’s day-to-day business activities as well as the oversight of the firm’s sales and marketing efforts. In addition, he is a member of the Investment Team and serves as the firm’s Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Cortez joined Broadmark in September 2009 as President, Global Distribution and was named Co-CEO in June 2013. Before Broadmark, he was President of the Private Client Group for Torrey Associates. Earlier, he was Vice President at Goldman Sachs where he was Product Manager of the firm’s Global Multi-Manager Strategies program, and Senior Vice President with Prudential Investments overseeing product development and sales for the Investment Management Services Division. He graduated from Queens College in New York and is Chairman of its business advisory board. He is also an adjunct faculty member at Harvard University and has been a guest lecturer on investment policy and hedge funds at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Profile
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Cortez: The firm was started in 1999 by Christopher J. Guptill, who is our Chief Investment Officer and

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Director: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ISR)
Interview with the Chairman, CEO and Founder: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking for Long-Term Earnings Growth in Consumer Discretionary
Mitigating Downside Risk and Adding to the Overall Return
Balancing Credit Risk and Duration Risk with Higher-Quality Bonds
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Positive Fundamental Outlook on Medical Devices and Equipment Companies
Strong Setup for Medical Device Companies
Semiconductor Stocks Delivering More Profitability
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This