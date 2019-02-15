Midwest Banks Proactively Preparing for a Potential Slowdown

Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> February 15, 2019
James Prescott Beury, also known as Scott, is a Research Analyst at Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. He covers the financial services sector and is specifically focused on small- and mid-cap banks headquartered in the Midwest region. Previously, Mr. Beury served as a research associate at the firm, assisting with coverage of banks in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. Profile
Word count: 2,605
TWST: What do you cover in your role presently?
Mr. Beury: I cover the Midwest region. I am primarily focused on Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and