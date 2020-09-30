Midcap and Small-Cap Biopharma Opportunities a Better Way to Go in 2021

Hartaj Singh is Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

TWST: What's your coverage at Oppenheimer & Co.?

Mr. Singh: My team and I cover essentially everything from very large companies, like