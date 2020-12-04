Metals See Long-Term Gains Tempered by Near-Term Volatility

Stefan Ioannou, Ph.D., is an Analyst covering mining for Cormark Securities Inc.’s institutional equity research team. Dr. Ioannou is a mining engineer and holds a Ph.D. in economic geology from the University of Toronto. He joined Cormark in December 2016, working in equity research for 13 years with Haywood Securities as a base metals analyst since 2006. Prior to that, Dr. Ioannou worked as an exploration geologist in Nevada and throughout the Canadian Shield. Profile

TWST: Would you refresh our memories on the focus of your research coverage? And please note anything that may have changed since you spoke to the publication last