Medical Devices Space Sees Advances in Smart Implants, Diabetes Monitoring

Steven M. Lichtman is Managing Director and Senior Analyst for medical devices at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Mr. Lichtman has been on the sell side following the medical devices sector for 20 years, including 17 years as a senior analyst. Prior to joining Oppenheimer to cover medical devices, he held that role at JMP Securities and Banc of America Securities. Prior to Banc of America, Mr. Lichtman was the Senior Associate on leading medical devices teams at Credit Suisse First Boston and Schroder & Company, Inc. Mr. Lichtman received a B.A. from Duke University in Economics and Public Policy Studies and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business. Profile

Word count: 2,382

TWST: Could you please begin with an introduction to your coverage and the different subsectors you look at?

Mr. Lichtman: I cover the medical