Marrying Needs and Goals to the Investment Portfolio

Tim Courtney serves as Chief Investment Officer of Exencial Wealth Advisors and chairs its investment committee. He attained the Certified Investment Management Analyst — CIMA — designation in 2005 and has more than 20 years of experience advising individuals, corporations and organizations on investments, markets, tax planning and retirement. Much of Mr. Courtney’s time is spent meeting with clients, formulating and advising on client strategies, and performing investment and portfolio research. Prior to Exencial, Mr. Courtney worked for Fidelity Investments in Dallas, Texas. He graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. Mr. Courtney has shared his expertise as a guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and his research has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, AARP Magazine and elsewhere. Mr. Courtney is married to Jennifer, and they live in Edmond with their four children: Ben, Abby, Susannah and Amelia. They enjoy traveling as a family and spending time participating in sports, such as tennis and volleyball. Profile

Word count: 2,949

TWST: Can you briefly describe Exencial Wealth Advisors and the total assets under management?

Mr. Courtney: We manage about $2.4 billion. We