Managing Risk Through Strict Quality Standards

Jeffrey P. Cornell, CFA, is Portfolio Manager and Principal of Johnson Investment Counsel, Inc. Mr. Cornell came to Johnson Investment Counsel in 2001. He is a Portfolio Manager in Wealth Advisory Services in Cincinnati, Ohio. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst — CFA — designation. Before joining the firm, he worked for Retirement Capital Advisor as a Portfolio Manager and Research Director, and for Countrywide Investments as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Cornell lives in Anderson Township with his wife, Monica, and their four children — Katie, Sarah, Stephen and Matthew. Profile Michael S. Jordan, CFA, CFP, is Portfolio Manager and Principal of Johnson Investment Counsel, Inc. Mr. Jordan became a part of Johnson Investment Counsel in 2000. He is a Portfolio Manager in Family Office Services in Cincinnati, Ohio. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst — CFA — and Certified Financial Planner — CFP — designations, and is presently the Assistant Product Manager for the Growth Equity Approach. Prior to joining the firm, he worked at Fifth Third Bank as a mutual fund accountant. Mr. Jordan lives in Blue Ash with his wife, Amy, and their two children, Andrew and Allison. Profile

Mr. Jordan: I think that's probably a two-part answer, but