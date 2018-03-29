The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 29, 2018

Managing Risk Through Daily Research and Understanding Individual Businesses

Auxier, J. Jeffrey
J. Jeffrey Auxier is President of Auxier Asset Management LLC and Founder of the Auxier Focus Fund. Prior to forming Auxier Asset Management in 1998, Mr. Auxier spent 16 years at Smith Barney — formerly Foster Marshall-American Express, then Shearson — where he was on the Portfolio Management Advisory Board and the Chairman’s Council, and was Senior Vice President of Investments and Senior Portfolio Management Director. In 1997 and 1998, he was named one of the top-10 brokers in the country by Money magazine, winning two consecutive stock-picking contests. Profile
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Auxier: We started in 1998, and we're a small, very research-focused firm with approximately $800 million

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON)
Interview with the President and CEO: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)
Interview with the CFO: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Actively Managing a Diversified Portfolio of Small-Cap Companies
Looking for Both Growth and Income in Small-Cap and Midcap Names
Managing Risk Through Daily Research and Understanding Individual Businesses
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Data Consistency is Important When Investing in Gene Therapy
Investor Interest Coming Back to Biotech
Gene Editing Companies Have Long-Term Potential to Be M&A Targets
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 