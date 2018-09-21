Managing an ETF Dedicated to the Utilities Sector

Jay Rhame is Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Reaves Asset Management. Mr. Rhame joined Reaves Asset Management as a full-time employee in 2005. He is an energy and utility analyst. He is a member of the portfolio management team and is on the risk management committee. He also is Co-Portfolio Manager of the Reaves Utilities ETF. Prior to his current role, Mr. Rhame was employed as one the firm's traders. Mr. Rhame received a B.A. from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and is a CFA charterholder. Profile

TWST: Do you work on a specific fund at Reaves Asset Management?

Mr. Rhame: Yes, so specifically, I'm the