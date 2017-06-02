The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> Analyst Interviews >> June 2, 2017

Macro Demands and Innovation Remain Strong for Global Semiconductors

Gill, Rajvindra
Rajvindra Gill is a Senior Analyst at Needham & Company, LLC. Mr. Gill joined Needham & Company, LLC`s semiconductor research group in August 2008. Prior to the firm, he was an Analyst at Jefferies & Company, Inc. and Credit Suisse Group, where he covered the communication equipment and IT hardware industries, respectively. Before coming to Wall Street, Mr. Gill spent five years at Lucent Technologies, Inc. where he was a Business Development Manager in the mobile applications division and CFO for the SONET optical product line. According to TipRanks.com, Mr. Gill has a five-star ranking among Wall Street analysts globally — ranked 37 out of 3,329 analysts, or in the top 1% — and generated an average stock return of 24% over a one-year period, per stock recommendation, with a 73% success rate during that time period. He has been interviewed on CNBC “Fast Money” for his insights on the semiconductor industry and is quoted extensively in leading business publications including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Forbes and Reuters. Mr. Gill received a Master of Science in finance from Babson College and undergraduate degrees in finance and information technology from George Washington University. Profile
TWST: Tell us about your coverage and your broad outlook for the space.

Mr. Gill: We cover global semiconductors as well as a new sector which we're calling

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV)
Interview with the President and CEO: Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI)
Interview with the President and CEO: Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking at Discounted Cash Flow, Insider Buying and Other Factors
Investing with a Concentrated, High-Quality Growth Approach
Accessing a Larger Opportunity Set with Sector Managers
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Semiconductor Stocks Delivering More Profitability
Macro Demands and Innovation Remain Strong for Global Semiconductors
Opportunities in Semiconductors Despite Growth Slowdown
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This