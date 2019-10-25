Looking for Undiscovered Gems in the Small-Cap Space

Mark Madsen, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. He works on the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund (MUTF:GPROX), Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund (MUTF:GPIOX) and Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (MUTF:GPGCX). He is also a senior research analyst with a specialty focus on the industrials, energy and materials sectors globally. Mr. Madsen joined Grandeur Peak in 2016 following four years working as a senior equity analyst in a family office. Mr. Madsen has been a research analyst since 2004 when he began his career at Wasatch Advisors. After four years, Mr. Madsen left Wasatch to found Red Desert Capital in Las Vegas, Nevada. As Founder and Portfolio Manager, Mr. Madsen successfully launched a concentrated portfolio based on a bottom-up fundamental value investment strategy. He was later recruited by a client to manage a family office in St. George, Utah. As the Chief Investment Officer, he developed an all-cap equity portfolio, managed an income portfolio, and was responsible for tracking and evaluating third-party managed accounts. Mr. Madsen graduated from Brigham Young University with a B.S. degree and a master’s in accounting. Profile Keefer Babbitt, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. He works on the Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (MUTF:GPGCX) and the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund (MUTF:GPROX). He is a senior research analyst with a specialty focus on energy and materials and industrials industry team. He joined Grandeur Peak Global Advisors in 2012. Mr. Babbitt graduated from the University of Utah with a B.S. degree in finance. Profile Dane Nielson is a Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. Mr. Nielson is a global research analyst covering Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. He is also Lead Analyst on the Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (MUTF:GPGCX). He joined Grandeur Peak Global Advisors in 2017. Mr. Nielson received a B.S. degree in finance from Brigham Young University. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me a bit about the firm?

Mr. Babbitt: Grandeur Peak was founded in 2011. And our research process we think is