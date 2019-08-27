Looking for Underperforming Equities That Will Outperform in the Future

Peter C. Andersen, CFA, is Founder of Andersen Capital Management, LLC. He has been managing money for a wide range of clients since 1993. He has managed separate accounts and over 10 mutual funds throughout his career, including IPOs for two NYSE-listed closed-end funds. He has written over 100 articles for Forbes magazine. He is also a regular contributor to CNBC and Fox Business. A graduate of Northeastern University, Mr. Andersen received an MPA degree from Harvard University and an M.S. degree in physics from Yale University. He is on the board of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and is a member of the Investment Committee, the Nominating Committee, and Chairman of the Annual Funds. He also is on the board of the Peabody Essex Museum. Profile

Word count: 2,984

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Andersen: The firm is focused on a single equity strategy, a concentrated equity