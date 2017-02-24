Looking for U.S. Companies Beating the Norm

Craig D. Hodges is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Hodges Capital Management, and is Co-Founder and Principal at the Dallas-based money management firm. Mr. Hodges and his team manage the six Hodges investment strategies, including the Hodges Small Cap Strategy, as well as portfolios for high net worth individuals, family offices and foundations. He received a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University. He is on the board of directors of Marketplace Ministries, Southwest Theological Seminary Foundation and Methodist Health System Foundation. Profile

Mr. Hodges: We're an emerging boutique money manager with 29 years of experience. We have separate accounts