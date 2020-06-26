Looking for Tomorrow’s Companies with Opportunities to Outperform

St. Denis Villere III is Partner and Portfolio Manager at Villere & Co. Mr. Villere joined Villere & Co. in 1999 when he launched Villere's first mutual fund. He started his career as an institutional research analyst and equity sellside analyst with Gerard Klauer Mattison, a Wall Street institutional equity research firm. He earned a B.S. in finance from Southern Methodist University. He is a member of the CFA Institute. Mr. Villere has been frequently quoted by The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press and Reuters. He is a regular guest on CNBC and other financial media outlets. Mr. Villere dedicates much of his personal time to New Orleans charities. He loves coaching his sons in sports and is currently President of Carrollton Boosters, a youth sports league with about 5,000 participants. Mr. Villere is married with three children.

TWST: Are we in any kind of economic recovery at the moment?

Mr. Villere: Yes. I would say that the stock market is very forward looking. It