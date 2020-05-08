Looking for the Best Growth Opportunities Globally

Robert Gillam, CFA, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at McKinley Capital Management, LLC. He is responsible for all investment functions and personnel for traditional and alternative portfolios. He guides the firm’s quantitative research, portfolio management, trading, risk management, and portfolio operations functions. Prior to becoming CIO, he worked as a Portfolio Manager with a specialty in non-U.S. and global strategies. Mr. Gillam is on McKinley Capital’s Executive Management Committee, where he is actively involved in defining and developing the firm’s strategy and corporate policies. He is also a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. He is a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Gillam is also a member of the Wharton Global Family Alliance, an academic-family business partnership established to enhance the marketplace advantage and social wealth creation contributions of global families. Further, Mr. Gillam is an Investment Committee member of the Rasmuson Foundation, a private foundation that engages on various issues and causes important to Alaskans. He is also an Advisory Board member of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Center for Quantitative Financial Research at Wharton. Profile

Word count: 3,538

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Gillam: Sure. McKinley Capital is a systematic growth investor based in Alaska with offices in