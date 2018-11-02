Looking for the Best Dividend Yields by Industry

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 2, 2018
R. Burns McKinney, CFA, is a Lead Portfolio Manager, an Analyst, a Managing Director and a CIO Value Equity US with Allianz Global Investors. He is the product team co-lead for the Dividend Value investment strategy. Mr. McKinney has 21 years of investment-industry experience. Before joining the firm in 2006, he was an equity analyst at Evergreen Investments, an investment-banking analyst at Alex. Brown & Sons, a vice president in equity research at Merrill Lynch and an equity analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. McKinney has a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an MBA from The Wharton School, The University of Pennsylvania. Profile
Word count: 2,942
TWST: Could you please introduce yourself?
Mr. McKinney: I'm Burns McKinney. I work at Allianz Global Investors as the Chief Investment