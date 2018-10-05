Looking for Strong Businesses That Are Utilizing Platforms and Data Analytics

J. Jeffrey Auxier is President of Auxier Asset Management LLC and Founder of the Auxier Focus Fund. Prior to forming Auxier Asset Management in 1998, Mr. Auxier spent 16 years at Smith Barney — formerly Foster Marshall-American Express, then Shearson — where he was on the Portfolio Management Advisory Board and the Chairman’s Council, and was Senior Vice President of Investments and Senior Portfolio Management Director. In 1997 and 1998, he was named one of the top-10 brokers in the country by Money magazine, winning two consecutive stock-picking contests. Profile

Word count: 2,874

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Auxier: We're about $800 million. We're primarily focused on individual businesses. I