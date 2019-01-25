Looking for Stocks with Low Valuations and Possible Catalysts in Asia

James Morton is Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager at Santa Lucia Asset Management Ltd. He has extensive expertise in recovering and small-cap companies, as well as emerging markets. Mr. Morton’s career in the investment industry began in 1985, and he was a subadviser to Mackenzie Cundill between 1996 and 2018. He is an accomplished author, editor and investment columnist. Mr. Morton holds a degree in law from Trinity Hall, Cambridge University, and an M.A. in third-world economics as well as an MBA from Stanford University. Profile

Word count: 6,835

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Morton: We do equities in Asia, ex-Japan. We're a value investor, which is a bit