Looking for Stocks with Higher Earnings and Lower Liquidity

John Cuthbertson, Ph.D., CFA, is Director of Research at Denali Advisors. He has 23 years of industry experience. Most recently, he was the Portfolio Manager in the Derivatives group at Analytic Investors in Los Angeles, where he was responsible for the Global Tactical Asset Allocation strategy. In 2004, Dr. Cuthbertson co-founded Ten Asset Management in Encinitas, California, where he had multiple roles, including Director of Research, Chief Compliance Officer and Portfolio Manager, as well as being extensively involved in client/prospect/consultant meetings and client communications. He began his investment career in 1996 with Investment Research Company — later Freeman Associates Investment Management — where he was a Vice President and Senior Research Analyst and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2000. Dr. Cuthbertson served on the board of directors for the CFA Society of San Diego from 2003 to 2012 and held the office of President for the year 2006/2007. Dr. Cuthbertson received a Ph.D. in astrophysical sciences from Princeton University in 1991, a B.S. in computer science from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and a B.A. in physics from William Jewell College, Missouri. Profile

Word count: 3,235

TWST: What is the history behind the founding of Denali?

Dr. Cuthbertson: Denali was founded by Bob Snigaroff and Mike Munson back in 2001.