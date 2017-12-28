Looking for Predictable Companies That Have Weathered Multiple Cycles

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> December 28, 2017
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?
Jason Lazarus, CFA, Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Intrepid Income Fund, joined Intrepid Capital Management, Inc., in 2009. Mr. Lazarus focuses on research of high yield fixed income investments. Mr. Lazarus received his M.S. in finance and a B.S. degree in industrial and systems engineering from the University of Florida. Profile
Mr. Lazarus: Yes. Intrepid has a long history applying fundamental value-based analysis to small-cap stocks in