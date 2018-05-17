The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 17, 2018

Looking for Strong Companies Trading at a Discount to Intrinsic Value

Wallace, Scott
Scott Wallace, CFA, is Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Shorepath Capital Management LLC. Mr. Wallace joined AllianceBernstein as a U.S. Large Cap Growth Portfolio Manager in 2001 and became U.S. Large Cap Growth Team Leader on March 31, 2010. Mr. Wallace also was a partner and member of the senior leadership team at AllianceBernstein charged with managing and setting strategy for the firm. Prior to joining AllianceBernstein, he was with JPMorgan for 15 years, where he was a managing director and held a variety of roles in the U.S. and abroad, most recently as head of equities in Japan. Mr. Wallace has a B.A., magna cum laude, from Princeton University. He is a CFA charterholder. Profile
TWST: We haven't spoken in a while. Tell us how your fund has evolved since your fifth Shorepath anniversary.

Mr. Wallace: In fact, we blew out the candles on our

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)
Interview with the President and CEO: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)
Interview with the President and CEO: 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Quality Companies Run by Exceptional Management Teams
Looking for Strong Companies Trading at a Discount to Intrinsic Value
Assessing Equities on Valuation Factors and Company-Specific Catalysts
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
A Wide Variation in Performance of Insurance Companies
Auto Insurers are Improving the Most in the Insurance Sector
Negative Sentiment in Retail Weighing Down Shopping Center REITs
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 